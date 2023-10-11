Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath' second song 'Jai Ganesha' to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 : Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' on Wednesday unveiled the teaser of the second song 'Jai Ganesha'.

Taking to Instagram, actor Tiger Shroff shared the teaser of the song which he captioned, "Har vighna harega, jab Ganapath vighnaharta ka naam pukarega! Jai Ganesha Teaser Out Now!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyQhNMHyh6M/

In the teaser, the 'Baaghi' actor could be seen donning a dhoti and grooving to the devotional song.

The full track will be out on October 12.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received decent responses from the fans.

The trailer begins with a voiceover introducing Tiger as the 'chosen one'. The voice also says that he is a symbol of hope for people who are being oppressed. In the trailer, Tiger can be seen acing high-octane action scenes. He is later joined by Kriti Sanon, who is an expert with nunchaku (a kind of weapon).

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also marked his special appearance in the trailer.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shared his excitement about the project. "I'm thrilled by the incredibly positive response to the 'Ganapath' teaser and Hum Aaye Hain Song. It's immensely satisfying to see that we have been able to live up to the vision we had for the film, and it has struck a chord with the audience. Now, I'm eagerly looking forward to the same level of love and enthusiasm in our viewers' reactions to the trailer. We have so much more in store, and I can't wait to unveil it all to the audience."

The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20.

Apart from this, Tiger will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar.

