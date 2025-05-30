Tiger thanks Subhash Ghai for making his ‘dad’ Jackie Shroff ‘overnight superstar’

Mumbai, May 30 Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff has thanked his uncle, Subhash Ghai, whom he calls the 'ultimate showman', for making his father, veteran actor Jackie Shroff, an “overnight superstar."

Subhash has shared a poster of the 1983 romantic action film “Hero” starring Jackie and Meenakshi Seshadri as the film clocked 42 years in Hindi cinema.

Ghai wrote: "You need to have a courage to produce a FILM with NEW HERO on big scale with creative freedom to make a block buster like HERO which ran for 75 weeks n its music is still haunting. After 43 years. (sic)."

"Thanks to my team my actors n distributors n financier who supported me to establish MUKTA ARTS in 1982. Post HERO mukta arts groomed many stars who are legends today n produced 42 films under mukta...Feel blessed (sic)."

Tiger took to Instagram stories, where he re-shared the poster and thanked the filmmaker for making his dad an overnight sensation.

“Thanks for making my dad an overnight superstar uncle @subhashghail the ultimate showman,” Tiger wrote as the caption.

Talking about Tiger’s work, the 35-year-old actor is currently busy with “Baaghi 4,” which is helmed by director A. Harsha. The film promises to take action to a whole new level.

“Baaghi 4” was officially unveiled by Tiger Shroff in November 2024, when he shared a gripping first-look poster across his social media handles. The poster shows the actor in a raw, intense avatar, sitting on a toilet seat with a knife in one hand and a bottle in the other, surrounded by blood-soaked walls and unconscious bodies sprawled across the floor.

The upcoming actioner, which also stars Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu, is all set to release in theatres on September 5, 2025.

Meanwhile, Jackie is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Housefull 5,” which is slated to release on June 6, 2025.

