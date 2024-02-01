Tiger wishes "best human and best dad" Jackie Shroff on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 : Actor Jackie Shroff is celebrating his birthday today. His son and actor Tiger Shroff took to social media to make him feel special on his birthday.

On Thursday, Tiger posted a cover picture of an old magazine on his Instagram stories.

In the picture, Jackie can be seen holding his two children, son Tiger, and daughter Krishna Shroff.

Tiger wrote, "Happy birthday to the best human and best dad love you so much (red heart emoji) @apnabhidu."

Jackie rose to prominence after his lead role in Subhash Ghai's action romance film 'Hero.' He established himself with successful films such as 'Teri Meherbaniyan', 'Karma' 'Ram Lakhan,' and 'Parinda' for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

His other critical and commercial triumphs are 'Tridev,' ''Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri,' 'Saudagar,' 'Khalnayak,' 'Rangeela,' 'Border,' 'Bandhan' among others.

Jackie was last seen in the comedy-drama film 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka,' alongside Neena Gupta. It was released on Prime Video, on 8th December, 2023.

Tiger, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The action thriller also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role, while also starring actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

