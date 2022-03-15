Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham join 'Young Woman And The Sea'

Los Angeles, March 15 'Hotel Mumbai' star Tilda Cobham-Hervey and actor Stephen Graham are set to co-star opposite Daisy Ridley in 'Young Woman and the Sea'.

Joachim Ronning is on board to direct the Disney project with Jeff Nathanson writing the script and Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman producing. The film will premiere on Disney+.

It's based on the book by Glenn Stout that chronicles the daring journey of the first woman, Gertrude Ederle known as 'Trudy', to ever swim across the English Channel in 1926. The daughter of a German butcher from Manhattan, Ederle was a competitive swimmer who won gold in the 1924 Olympics when she decided to attempt crossing the channel.

She undertook the feat after first swimming 22 miles from Battery Park in New York to Sandy Hook, NJ, setting a record that stood for 81 years. She contracted with two newspapers and sold her story, thereby financing her quest.

There was actually a race among women who would be first to cross as only five men had done so before. Cobham-Hervey will play her sister.

Cobham-Hervey is coming off her critically-acclaimed role as musician and activist Helen Reddy in aI Am Woman'.

Her other recent credits include 'Hotel Mumbai' and 'Burn'.

Best known for roles in aBoardwalk Empire' and 'Peaky Blinders', Graham was most recently seen in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' and the Tom Hanks World War II film 'Greyhound'.

