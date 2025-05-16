Tilda Swinton to star in David Lowery's 'Death in Her Hands'

Washington [US], May 16 : Actress Tilda Swinton is all set to star in David Lowery's 'Death in Her Hands'.

'Death in Her Hands', described as an "anarchic whodunnit" and "an otherworldly psychological thriller" is adapted by Lowery from the cult novel by Ottessa Moshfegh ("My Year of Rest and Relaxation"), reported Variety.

The film will be produced by Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Jeanie Igoe; executive producers are Simon Gillis and Ann Phillips.

"I am a devoted fan of Ottessa Moshfegh, and the opportunity to translate 'Death In Her Hands' to the big screen has been, in some ways, a subterfuge for getting to spend a great deal of time obsessing over her prose. But now the ruse is up!" said Lowery, currently in post on "Mother Mary," according to Variety.

"The script begot by the novel will soon become a film, and I am suddenly aware more than ever that adapting this particular work represents a devious challenge (anyone who's read the novel will understand why)! But I'm ready for it, and am emboldened to have such wonderful collaborators at my side, the whole team at See-Saw, Jeanie, and of course, the incredible Tilda Swinton, who I know will illuminate Ottessa's story in ways I could only dream of," shared Lowery.

Added producers Canning and Sherman, "David Lowery is a master of crafting striking, atmospheric stories, and there's no one better to bring Ottessa Moshfegh's haunting and brilliant novel to the screen. We can't wait for audiences to step into the world he creates and be swept away by Vesta's story, played by the incomparable, magnetic, and endlessly compelling Tilda Swinton," reported Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor