Tillotama Shome's Bengali film 'Baksho Bondi' to open Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025

Melbourne [Australia], July 20 : Tillotama Shome's Bengali-language drama 'Baksho Bondi - Shadowbox' will open the 16th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on August 14, marking the film's Australian premiere after its world bow at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival, reported Variety.

'Baksho Bondi' was co-directed by debutant Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi and stars Shome as Maya, a woman working multiple jobs, from house cleaning to chicken farming to laundry pressing, while caring for her PTSD-afflicted husband and their teenage son.

The situation becomes tricky after Shome's husband becomes implicated in a murder investigation, leading to more problems for Tillotama Shome.

"Baksho Bondi is incredibly close to my heart," said Shome, who is also one of the producers of the film.

She continued, "Playing Maya was a lesson in listening to silences, in discovering strength in small acts, and in understanding how quiet resilience shapes women's lives in a world that often overlooks them."

According to the outlet, the opening night selection signals IFFM's commitment to championing regional independent cinema, with festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange calling the film "a perfect start for the 2025 edition."

"Tillotama Shome's performance as Maya is nothing short of extraordinary, and Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi have crafted a tender, honest, and visually stunning film that resonates with the spirit of resilience and hope," Lange added, as quoted by Variety.

According to the outlet, the festival's regional slate includes Rima Das' Busan winner 'Village Rockstars 2,' following teenage guitarist Dhunu as she balances family responsibilities with her musical aspirations.

Fasil Muhammed's 'Feminichi Fathima' centres on a Ponnani housewife whose attempt to replace a mattress becomes a symbol of independence.

Other selections include 'Humans in the Loop,' Aranya Sahay's drama about a divorced Adivasi woman working as an AI data labeller; Lakshmipriya Devi's Asia Pacific Screen Award winner 'Boong,' about a Manipur boy searching for his absent father; and Onir's 'We Are Faheem & Karun,' exploring a forbidden romance in a remote Kashmiri village, reported Variety.

The Tamil-language film 'Angammal,' directed by Vipin Radhakrishnan, follows a city-educated man embarrassed by his mother's traditional dress, while veteran filmmaker Goutam Ghose's 'Parikrama' interweaves the stories of an Italian documentarian and a displaced Indian village boy along the Narmada River, reported Variety.

Running through August 24 with support from the Victorian Government, IFFM will present its awards ceremony on August 15, honouring excellence across film and streaming categories.

