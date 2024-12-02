Tim Burton says he is looking forward to reunite with Johnny Depp

Los Angeles, Dec 2 Filmmaker Tim Burton is not interested in revisiting projects like ‘Edward Scissorhands’ for any potential sequels. What he is interested in is reuniting with the Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who essayed the titular role in ‘Edward Scissorhands’.

The filmmaker recently attended the Marrakech International Film Festival following the box office success of his latest directorial ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’, reports ‘Deadline’.

He said at the festival, “I didn’t want to make a sequel to (‘Edward Scissorhands’) because it felt like a one-off thing. I didn’t want to have a sequel for The Nightmare Before Christmas because it also felt like a one-off thing. Certain things are best left on their own and that for me is one of them”.

When asked if there would be further collaborations with frequent screen partner Johnny Depp whom he’s directed in a slate of films including ‘Corpse Bride’, ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’ and ‘Ed Wood’, he said, “Well, I’m sure there will be”. He continued, “I never feel like, ‘Oh, I’m going to use this and that actor’. It usually has to be based on the project I’m working on. That’s what film is all about. It’s collaboration and bouncing ideas off the people around you”.

As per ‘Deadline, Johnny Depp has been making efforts to resurrect his career following a protracted and contentious court battle with actress and ex-wife Amber Heard, during which a jury unanimously found he was defamed.

After Heard filed an appeal of the verdict, the two announced separately that the case had been settled with the money paid by Heard going to charity. The case stemmed from a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which Heard said she was a survivor of domestic violence without mentioning Depp’s name. The Virginia battle also followed a separate libel case in the U.K. over The Sun‘s calling Johnny Depp a “wife-beater”, the judge sided with the publication in 2020, after which Johnny Depp was asked to resign from the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise.

Since then, the actor has attempted to, somewhat successfully, rehabilitate his image in Hollywood and with the public at large. More recently, his second directorial effort ‘Modi’, starring Al Pacino, headlined Spain’s San Sebastian International Film Festival, going on to the Rome Film Festival where he received a lifetime achievement award.

