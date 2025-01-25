Tim McGraw exits upcoming drama series due to surgery

Washington [US], January 25 : Actor and singer Tim McGraw was set to star in and executive produce Netflix's upcoming drama. However, he will no longer headline the show, reported Deadline.

According to a source close to McGraw, the actor needs to undergo back surgery, which will require a recovery period, as per Deadline.

McGraw is recovering from orthopaedic surgery on both knees, which he received in August owing to an accident incurred while on tour, forcing him to cancel the rest of his 2024 concert dates.

McGraw's role in the Netflix series is physically demanding. Set in the fierce, competitive world of bull riding, the drama follows a megastar champion (McGraw) who faces a life-or-death decision when confronted by the arrival of a fearless young rider whose very existence challenges his ways and unearths secrets that force him to face his past.

However, due to the new orthopaedic surgery, McGraw is stepping back from the role.

The future of the series, which comes from Skydance Television and McGraw's Skydance-backed Down Home, is unclear, with recasting rumoured, reported Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor