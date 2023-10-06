Tim McGraw, Faith Hill celebrate 27th wedding anniversary

Washington DC [US], October 6 : American country singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their 27th marriage anniversary, People reported.

On Friday, McGraw took to Instagram to thank Hill for all the great years they've spent together.

"This is the very first picture ever taken of us, the very first time we ever met back in spring of 1994," McGraw captioned his post.

"This was backstage of the 'New Faces' show at the Country Radio Seminar......I fell for you in an instant!"

He continued, "Today is our 27th wedding anniversary and I fall for you everyday, every time you walk into the room, every time I see you in our 3 beautiful daughter's smiles. I just keep falling and always will. Happy anniversary my love! @faithhill."

McGraw kicked off his post by sharing the first photo he and Hill, 55, ever took together. The pic featured the 'This Kiss' singer with curls piled on top of her head, while McGraw grins from beneath his cowboy hat.

The 'Don't Take the Girl' singer added a second, more recent black-and-white snap to show how far they've come in the years since.

In 1994, McGraw and Hill met at the Country Radio Seminar showcase for young talent in Nashville. At the time, the "Highway Don't Care" singer was dating Kristine Donahue, while Hill was engaged to Scott Hendricks.

The couple began dating immediately after each of them ended their previous relationships. McGraw and Hill married on October 6, 1996, after playing together on their Spontaneous Combustion tour, where Hill was the opening.

"We were young and silly and goo-goo-eyed in love," McGraw told People about falling for each other on tour in 1996 at the time.

"It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do," McGraw told PEOPLE in 2021 about his daughters.

"We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

