"Time to get back to work...": Prithviraj Sukumaran shares health update with fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who underwent knee surgery, is now set to return to work after a three-month-long hiatus.

On Friday, Prithviraj took to Instagram and shared his health update with his fans.

“THANK YOU! It’s been 3 months since I jumped off a moving bus for an action sequence in ‘VILAYATH BUDDHA’ and injured my knee. Went in for a fairly complex knee surgery following that and ever since, life has mostly been about recovery. Time to get back to work..and as always. I’m going to give my 100% and then some! Exciting updates coming your way..starting tomorrow," he wrote.

The particular update has definitely brought smiles to the faces of his fans.

"Get well soonest. Can't wait to see you in films," a fan commented.

"That's great news," another one wrote.

Prithviraj had injured himself while filming an action sequence for the film 'Vilayath Buddha'.

In June, he informed fans about his injury via social media post.

"Hello! So yes...I had an accident while shooting an action sequence for 'Vilayatha Buddha'. Fortunately, I'm in the hands of experts who performed a key hole surgery and I'm now recouping. It's rest and physiotherapy ahead for a couple of months. Will try my best to use that time constructively, and I promise to fight through the pain to recover fully and get back into action asap. Thank you to all those who reached out and expressed concern and love," his note read.

Helmed by Jayan Nambiyar, 'Vilayath Buddha' also stars Anu Mohan and Priyamvada Krishnan in prominent roles.

Apart from that, he also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside actors Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2024. He will also be seen in 'Salaar' with Prabhas. The film will hit the theatres on December 22, 2023.

