"Time to take legacy forward": Sunny Deol shares throwback pics from Border set to wish producer JP Dutta on his 75th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : Sunny Deol, who is all set to work with producer JP Dutta after 27 years in 'Border 2', on the 75th birthday of the latter, penned a heartwarming wish for him and shared some memorable throwback pictures from Border sets.

A while ago, Sunny Deol treated fans with two throwback photos featuring himself and JP Dutta.

The pictures from the sets of the 1997 cult classic 'Border'.

Another image captures the candid moment of Sunny and JP Dutta on set.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Happy 75th Birthday JP, it's good to look back and be back! We gave Hindustan its biggest war film with Border , and now it's time to take the legacy forward with #Border2 ! Lots of Love. God Bless! #JPDutta."

Earlier in the day, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty was officially confirmed to be a part of the film.

Sunny took to social media and welcomed Ahan on board. He also shared a teaser, generating excitement among fans and the film industry alike.

"Welcoming Fauji @ahan.shetty to the Battalion of #Border2," he captioned the post.

Directed by JP Dutta, 'Border' became iconic for its portrayal of the India-Pakistan war and featured a stellar ensemble cast, including Suniel Shetty, who played the unforgettable role of Border Security Force Officer Bhairon Singh. And now two decades later, Ahan Shetty is stepping into his father's shoes, carrying forward this legacy in a film that is deeply embedded in the collective memory of Indian cinema lovers.

The announcement video encapsulates the passing of the baton from father to son. It showcases the montage of Suniel Shetty's images from Border, with Ahan Shetty's heartfelt voiceover.

Ahan also took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude to the makers for giving him this opportunity.

"Border is more than a filmit's a legacy, an emotion, and a dream come true. Ironic how life worksmy journey with Border started 29 years ago, when mom visited dad on set while pregnant with me. I grew up hearing OP Dutta's legendary stories, holding JP uncle's hand, and sitting by @nidhiduttaofficial side. I never realized how much those moments would shape my love for cinema and the Indian Armed Forces. Now, being part of Border 2 is an absolute honour. JP uncle, thank you for continuing to hold my hand, I hope to make you very very proud. Nidhi, your hard work brought this dream to life, thank you for all that you are and do," he wrote.

Apart from Sunny and Ahan, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan will also be seen playing the key roles.

Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta's highly anticipated 'Border 2' will be released in January 2026. Anurag Singh has come on board to direct the sequel.

