Timeless Favorites: From I Know What You Did Last Summer to Heartbreakers, Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Most Iconic Roles

Jennifer Love Hewitt has been one of the most loved faces in Hollywood since the 1990s. She started off as an actress in her teenage and smoothly made her way into big television roles later on. What really made her stand out was the charm, the emotions, and the real honest vibe she carried throughout every role, the kind that makes you instantly connect with her. Over the years, she’s given us some amazing characters that fans still remember and talk about. Ahead of the release of her new film I Know What You Did Last Summer, a sequel to her slasher hit of the 90’s, on 18th July let’s take a look at five of her most iconic roles that truly shaped her journey and left a lasting impact.

I Know What You Did Last Summer - Julie James

A major turning point in her career, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ made Jennifer Love Hewitt a true sensation. She played Julie James, a college girl stuck in a scary situation after a tragic accident. What made her stand out was how real and smart she felt in a genre usually full of typical characters. The film was a big hit and became one of the most popular horror movies of the 90s. Jennifer is set to reprise her role as Julie in the sequel which is releasing in Indian theatres on July 18th in English and Hindi.

Ghost Whisperer - Melinda Gordon



Ghost Whisperer featured one of Jennifer’s most emotional and loved roles Melinda Gordon, a woman who can see and talk to ghosts. The show mixed supernatural stories with real, human emotions. She helped spirits move on by solving their unsettled issues. But along with that, she also dealt with her own struggles, relationships, and heartbreaks. Jennifer’s performance made the character feel real, and the role truly showed how strong and mature an actress she had become.

Party of Five - Sarah Reeves Merrin

Jennifer became a fan favorite in the ’90s as Sarah, a sweet and caring girl in ‘Party of Five’ one of the superhit shows of that time. She played Bailey’s girlfriend and brought a lot of heart and emotion to the story. People loved her character so much that she even got her own spin-off show called ‘Time of Your Life’. This role made Jennifer one of the most loved young TV stars of that time.

The Client List - Riley Parks

In ‘The Client List’, Jennifer played Riley, a single mom who starts working at a spa and has a hidden side. The show was bold and emotional, showing how Riley balances her job, her family, and all the secrets she’s hiding. Jennifer’s performance was strong and real, she showed a new, more mature side of herself in this role. It was different from her earlier characters and proved she could take on complex roles too.

Heartbreakers - Page Conners

In this fun crime-comedy, Jennifer played Page Conners, a young con artist who teams up with her mom, played by Sigourney Weaver to trick rich men. She brought the perfect mix of charm, confidence, and comedy to the role. This film showed a different side of her: stylish, smart, and funny. Heartbreaker is still a fan favorite because of its clever story and her standout performance.