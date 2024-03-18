Timothee Chalamet begins shooting for Bob Dylan's biopic, check out first pics from set

Washington [US], March 18 : Actor Timothee Chalamet has begun his journey to play legendary American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan in his upcoming biopic 'The Complete Unknown'.

The actors' looks and pictures from the sets are going viral on social media. He was spotted on the set of James Mangold's upcoming biopic in New York City on Sunday.

In the viral photos, the 'Dune' actor can be seen holding an old guitar case in his hand as he walked the city streets dressed in a brown shirt and jeans, which was paired with a worn-out green jacket, an orange scarf, and a small hat.

https://twitter.com/Dariasp2/status/1769593364167446709

He also carried a large yellow backpack.

Beside him, a retro-looking car drove by, setting the scene for the biopic, which will reportedly centre around Dylan's controversial transition to the electric guitar in the '60s and his road to becoming a folk music legend, as quoted by Deadline.

Although the details about the biopic are being kept under wraps, Mangold previously confirmed that Chalamet will be singing in character as Dylan in the film.

"It's such an amazing time in American culture, and the story of Bob's a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years. First being embraced into a family of folk music in New York and of course kind of outrunning him at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief," According to People, Director James Mangold spoke about his upcoming project in an interview with Collider last year.

The biopic will also include some other notable figures from the era, including Woody Guthrie, Joan Baez and Pete Seeger, who all have a role to play in this movie, Mangold also informed.

"It's such an interesting true story and about such an interesting moment in the American scene," he added.

Deadline reported that Edward Norton joined the movie's cast as folk singer Seeger, replacing Benedict Cumberbatch, who stepped away due to scheduling conflicts. Elle Fanning will also star, playing Dylan's love interest, Sylvie Russo.

This is not the first time, back in January, Chalamet visited Dylan's high school in Hibbing, Minnesota, as he prepared for the role. During the visit, he spent some time with the Hibbing High School drama department.

Back in 2020, Searchlight sealed the update of Bob Dylan's biopic with James and Chalamet being associated with the project. The biopic is based on the true life story of the legendary American singer-songwriter becoming a global sensation against all odds.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor