Timothee Chalamet set to star in new Josh Safdie film 'Marty Supreme'

Washington [US], July 16 : In an exciting development for film enthusiasts, Timothee Chalamet is gearing up to showcase his talents in an upcoming project helmed by Josh Safdie and A24.

Titled 'Marty Supreme,' the film promises to bring a fictionalised yet inspired narrative of ping pong champion Marty Reisman to the big screen, Variety confirmed.

'Marty Supreme,' scripted by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, will not only feature Chalamet in a starring role but also mark his debut as a producer alongside Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas.

The collaboration reunites Safdie with A24, the studio behind his critically acclaimed films 'Uncut Gems' and 'Good Time.'

Confirming the news, A24 shared on social media, "Josh Safdie's MARTY SUPREME starring @RealChalamet. Coming soon."

Josh Safdie's MARTY SUPREME starring @RealChalamet. Coming soon pic.twitter.com/9ko3uu0IsC— A24 (@A24) July 15, 2024

The film draws inspiration from Marty Reisman, a legendary figure in the world of table tennis, renowned for his prowess and charisma both on and off the court.

Reisman's career spanned decades, during which he amassed numerous accolades and even performed alongside the Harlem Globetrotters with his unique ping pong comedy routine.

Chalamet, a vocal admirer of the Safdie brothers' work, expressed his admiration in a 2019 essay for Variety, praising their distinct filmmaking style and commitment to gritty, authentic storytelling.

With 'Marty Supreme,' Josh Safdie steps back into the director's chair solo for the first time since his breakout film 'The Pleasure of Being Robbed' in 2008.

For Chalamet, his upcoming projects also include James Mangold's 'A Complete Unknown,' where he portrays a young Bob Dylan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor