Timothee Chalamet slips into skin of lead character for Bob Dylan biopic

Los Angeles, March 18 Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet, who is currently basking in the success of ‘Dune: Part Two’, was spotted on the set of James Mangold’s upcoming biopic on Bob Dylan.

As the actor starts with his journey to step into the shoes of the ‘Blowing in the Wind’ singer, he looks like a spitting image of the singer, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In photos obtained by ‘People’, Chalamet can be seen dressed in a 1960s outfit while holding a worn guitar case in his hand, as he walked the city streets dressed in jeans, a green jacket, an orange scarf, a paperboy hat and had a large yellow backpack on his back.

Beside him, a retro-looking car drove by, setting the scene for the biopic, which will reportedly centre around Dylan's controversial transition to the electric guitar in the 1960s and his road to becoming a folk music legend, as per Deadline.

Not much is known about the biopic, though Mangold previously confirmed that Chalamet will be singing in character as Dylan in the film -- his latest musical feat following Wonka.

"It's such an amazing time in American culture, and the story of Bob's -- a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years," Mangold, 60, told Collider last year.

He further mentioned, quoted by ‘People’, “First being embraced into a family of folk music in New York and of course kind of outrunning him at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief.”

The biopic will also include some other notable figures from the era, including Woody Guthrie, Joan Baez and Pete Seeger, who all "have a role to play in this movie", Mangold told the outlet.

"It's such an interesting true story and about such an interesting moment in the American scene," he added.

