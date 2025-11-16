Timothee Chalamet spotted with new hairdo after parting ways from Kylie Jenner

Los Angeles, Nov 16 Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet has changed his appearance after he reportedly dumped Kylie Jenner. The actor was seen flaunting a bold new look as he went on a guy's night out.

The 29-year-old actor ditched his trademark curls as he rocked a newly shaved head, for his role in the upcoming film ‘Marty Supreme’, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

He appeared carefree as he had drinks with friends on Friday night and was photographed at a low-key Hollywood bar with pals, leaving the establishment at around 1:00 am.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, rumours of a split with girlfriend of two years Kylie, 28, began swirling when the ‘Dune’ star was notably absent from her mum Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday bash last week.

It comes as makeup mogul Kylie took to Instagram to post a series of sultry pics in what was perhaps a bid to make Timothée realise what he is missing. One snap even showed her with a Timothee Chalamet lookalike. In the photo, Kylie is seen holding up her middle finger to the camera as she sits in a restaurant in a bra and skirt.

The mystery man is sitting next to her, giving a cheeky smile as he holds his tattooed hand up to his chin.

It's reported that the pair have split before. But last time mum-of-two Kylie, who shares daughter Stormi, seven, and son Aire, three, with rapper ex Travis Scott, is said to have talked him into giving the relationship another go.

A source told the Daily Mail, "This has happened before, but she talked him into getting back together. She is crazy about him, so that could well happen again”.

Another source claimed, "There is trouble in paradise, but they aren't completely over. He is filming quite a bit, and she feels that she has to chase him. She is putting in the work more than him”.

Even though Kylie says privacy is of the utmost importance to her, Timothee's reluctance to publicly speak about their romance is reportedly a bone of contention between the pair, who first began dating in 2023.

