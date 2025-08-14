Timothee Chalamet steps into the world of ping-pong in 'Marty Supreme' teaser

Los Angeles [US], August 14 : The teaser for Timothee Chalamet starrer highly anticipated sports drama 'Marty Supreme' has finally dropped.

The A24 produced film, directed by Josh Safdie, is set to hit theatres on December 25.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chalamet plays Marty Mauser in the film, a man chasing a dream no one else takes seriously: becoming a table tennis star. The trailer shows him in an intense ping-pong match and trying to explain the sport's popularity.

"I know it's hard to believe, but I'm telling you, this game, it fills stadiums overseas," he says. "And it's only a matter of time before I'm staring at you from the cover of a Wheaties box."

The teaser also shows Chalamet's character meeting a glamorous movie star played by Gwyneth Paltrow. "I've never talked to an actual movie star," he says. "You know, I'm something of a performer, too."

The cast also includes Odessa A'Zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma (Tyler, the Creator), Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher. The script was written by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, with both serving as producers along with Chalamet, Eli Bush, and Anthony Katagas.

'Marty Supreme' is Safdie's first solo directorial feature since 2008's The Pleasure of Being Robbed. It also marks Chalamet's first film since his Oscar-nominated turn as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

