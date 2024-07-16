Timothee Chalamet to star in ‘Marty Supreme’ inspired by table tennis player Marty Reisman

Los Angeles, July 16 Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet, who was recently seen in ‘Dune: Part Two', is set to star in and produce the upcoming film ‘Marty Supreme', an original movie from Josh Safdie and A24.

Sources close to the film say ‘Marty Supreme’ is a fictionalised story, reports 'Variety'.

It is inspired by professional table tennis player Marty Reisman.

‘Marty Supreme’ is written by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, who produce alongside Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas.

According to 'Variety', the film reunites Safdie with producer A24, which distributed his last two features, ‘Uncut Gems’ and ‘Good Time.’

A24 confirmed the news in a social media post, writing, “Josh Safdie’s MARTY SUPREME starring @RealChalamet. Coming soon.”

Reisman, who died in 2012, was a table tennis champion who started his career as a hustler in Manhattan, playing for bets and prize money.

He won 22 major titles from 1946 to 2002 and earned five bronze medals at the World Table Tennis Championships. At 67, he competed in the United States National Hardbat Championship and became the oldest player to win an open national competition in a racket sport.

Known as the “wizard of table tennis,” Reisman even opened for the Harlem Globetrotters with his table tennis comedy routine.

Since ‘Uncut Gems', the Safdie brothers have pursued solo careers. Benny Safdie bowed out of co-directing the brothers’ planned follow-up to ‘Uncut Gems', which was set to star Adam Sandler in the world of sports memorabilia and baseball. That film is currently on pause.

‘Marty Supreme’ marks Josh’s first film in the director’s chair since ‘Uncut Gems’ and his first solo feature directorial effort since his debut, 2008’s ‘The Pleasure of Being Robbed'.

As for Chalamet, he most recently starred in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic ‘Dune: Part Two’ and led the holiday hit ‘Wonka', a movie musical that serves as a prequel to the events of Roald Dahl’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'. He recently wrapped up filming James Mangold’s ‘A Complete Unknown', in which he plays a young Bob Dylan.

