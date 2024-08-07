Timothee Chalamet's Bob Dylan biopic 'A Complete Unknown' set for Christmas release

Washington [US], August 7 : Searchlight Pictures has officially announced that Timothee Chalamet's much-anticipated biopic, 'A Complete Unknown', will hit theatres on December 25.

Directed by James Mangold, the film portrays the early life of legendary singer Bob Dylan, capturing his rise to prominence in the 1960s music scene, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chalamet, known for his roles in 'Dune' and 'Wonka', will not only star as Dylan but also perform the music for the role, showcasing his vocal talent.

Joining Chalamet in the film are Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman, PJ Byrne as Harold Leventhal, Norbert Leo Butz as Alan Lomax, Will Harrison as Bob Neuwirth, and Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie.

According to The Holywood Reporter, the film's synopsis reveals a snapshot of the early 1960s New York scene, "In a vibrant and turbulent period, a 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives in the West Village, armed with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to alter the landscape of American music. His ascent to fame brings him into deep personal relationships, but his growing dissatisfaction with the folk movement leads him to make a bold, controversial choice that will echo across the globe."

James Mangold, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jay Cocks, reflected on his motivation behind the project.

"It's such an amazing time in American culture," Mangold remarked.

"The story of a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with just USD 2 and becoming a global sensation within three years is extraordinary. Initially embraced by the folk community, Dylan's rise eventually surpasses them, redefining his place in music history," Mangold said as per The Hollywood Reporter.

A trailer for 'A Complete Unknown' has already been released, featuring Chalamet performing Dylan's classic 'A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall' alongside visual highlights of Dylan's life and career.

The film is produced by Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, Peter Jaysen, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, Jeff Rosen, Timothee Chalamet, and James Mangold.

