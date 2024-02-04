Tina Fey says she was a 'nerd' at school, ‘had no luck with boys’

Los Angeles, Feb 4 Actress Tina Fey has revealed that she struggled with boys at school because she was a "nerd". The 'Mean Girls' creator, who has brought the musical adaptation of the 2004 teen comedy blockbuster to the big screen this year, has admitted she didn't have much luck finding a boyfriend as a kid.

She said: "I was a total nerd. A theatre nerd. I was all big hair and turtle-neck sweaters. I had no luck with boys whatsoever but I was a pretty good student,” reports Female First UK.

The 53-year-old former 'SNL' writer and cast member also confessed she could be a "mean girl" like Regina George at school and that she faced her fair share of bullies.

She told Australia's WHO magazine: “Yeah, there were real ‘Mean Girls’ in my life back in my high school days, for sure. In hindsight, I was maybe a ‘Mean Girl’ to some degree for a while. I remember being a freshman and an older girl coming up to me. She told me I was pretty and when I thanked her she was like, 'Oh, so you think you're pretty?' It was a trap and I knew it. But Janis' storyline of being sucked into the whole revenge thing, sitting at the back of the class, talking about everybody else was definitely something I experienced.”

She continued: “Thankfully, I got out of it. I'm 53 now, but I still think about it. I think all women, all people, have a Mean Girls moment to remember. You've either been mean, been a victim of meanness or both.”

As per Female First UK, Tina, who has daughters Alice and Penelope with producer husband Jeff Richmond, said it's harder on young people today with social media making it easier to pick on people.

She said: "I have daughters, I know they do. It's a lot and with social media it's all the time now. And it's not just girls and teenagers. It's everywhere. I actually think women are doing better now, but I think Mean Girls behaviour has kind of spread to everyone. That kind of relational aggression is everywhere.”

