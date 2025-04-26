Tina Fey sets record straight on fake 'Golden Girls' remake poster

Washington [US], April 26 : Tina Fey has addressed the viral poster of a supposed 'Golden Girls' remake, starring herself, Amy Poehler, Lisa Kudrow, and Maya Rudolph.

The poster, which spread rapidly on social media, claimed that Disney+ had ordered a remake of the classic sitcom.

Fey poked fun at the idea in an interview and said, "If this fooled you, you might be a Boomer. And if you're Gen X, and this fooled you, go to a hospital," as quoted by Deadline.

She emphasised that she "would never touch" the sitcom and produce a remake, adding, "The original is... those ladies can't be touched."

Maya Rudolph also commented on the viral image during an appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'

She found it "fascinating" and noted that she was confused about which character she would be playing, joking that the creators of the fake poster "gave up" on ageing her and Fey's characters, as per Deadline.

'The Golden Girls' originally aired on NBC from 1985 to 1992, starring Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty as four older women sharing a home in Miami.

The show was created by Susan Harris and remains a beloved classic.

