Tina Knowles defends daughter Beyonce against critics after Christmas Day performance

Washington [US], December 28 : Tina Knowles, mother of global superstar Beyonce, has come to her daughter's defence after critics targeted her Christmas Day halftime performance.

Following Beyonce's appearance at the Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens game, online trolls expressed negative opinions about the performance, prompting Tina to publicly address the criticism.

Tina Knowles shared an Instagram post from a user that read, "no matter how undeniably talented you are, people will always, ALWAYS, always have some negative ish to say."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinaknowles)

Knowles agreed with the post, responding to the criticism that followed her daughter's stunning Christmas performance.

"It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don't think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later," Tina wrote on Instagram, voicing her disbelief at the online negativity.

She called out critics for tuning in to a performance they supposedly disliked, accusing them of obsession and underlying admiration for Beyonce's talent.

"Obviously you are so obsessed with them, addicted to them, and secretly admire them, wish you could be them, that you cannot help but to watch and critique and comment and say dumb ridiculous stuff that makes you look like a joke!!" Knowles added, addressing the trolls directly.

The post was part of Tina's ongoing defence of her daughter, who delivered a memorable and dazzling performance during the Houston Texans' Christmas Day game.

The show, which became known as the 'Beyonce Bowl,' featured Beyonce dressed in a glamorous white-feathered gown and cowboy hat, with a red, white, and blue 'Cowboy Carter' sash.

Beyonce's performance was further highlighted by special appearances from artists like Shaboozey, who featured on her track 'SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN',' and Post Malone, who joined her to perform 'LEVII'S JEANS,' as per People magazine.

Adding a heartfelt moment, Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy, also appeared on stage for a duet with her mother during the song 'Texas Hold 'Em.'

In her Instagram post, Tina Knowles encouraged those who criticized Beyonce's performance to move on and find something more constructive to watch.

"Next time, go watch goofy cartoons or Bozo the clown instead," she suggested to her daughter's critics.

Tina Knowles also referenced her daughter's strength in the face of criticism, quoting a biblical verse, "No weapon formed against me shall prosper."

Beyonce's Christmas halftime show has garnered widespread praise, with many admiring her flawless performance.

For those who missed it live, Netflix has announced that the 13-minute 'Beyonce Bowl' performance is available for streaming as part of the platform's first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor