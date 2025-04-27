Tina Knowles reveals why she put Beyonce, Solange in therapy

Washington [US], April 27 : Music sensation Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles has shared a hearfelt story about her decision to put the singer and her sister Solange in therapy when they were children.

In a recent interview with CNN, Knowles revealed that she took proactive steps to prevent a divide between her daughters after noticing a "wall between them coming."

Knowles explained that as Beyonce and Solange grew older, their differences began to cause tension.

Beyonce, who was part of a singing group, would sometimes allow others to talk down to Solange, who wanted to be involved.

Knowles knew she had to act fast to preserve their relationship.

Despite initial reservations from her ex-husband, Matthew Knowles, Tina Knowles found a child therapist who could help her daughters work through their issues.

Although Beyonce "hated going" to therapy, Solange "loved therapy" and expressing herself.

The outcome was "great," and the sisters remain close to this day.

During the interview with CNN, Knowles also spoke about her experiences raising Beyonce and Solange, as well as her "bonus daughter" Kelly Rowland.

She emphasised the importance of spending quality time with each child and recognising their unique personalities.

Knowles' memoir, released on April 22, details her journey as a mother and her battle with breast cancer.

