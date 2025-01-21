Tinaa Dattaa talks about how her disciplined lifestyle helped her in series ‘Personal Trainer’

Mumbai, Jan 21 Actress Tinaa Dattaa, who will be seen in the crime thriller series “Personal Trainer”, has revealed how her disciplined lifestyle helped her in playing the character of Neha.

She said: “There’s a scene where I perform a headstand, and I was proud to pull it off on my own. My passion for health and wellness allowed me to bring authenticity to Neha’s character. It’s not every day that you get to combine your personal interests with such a meaty role.”

Talking about her experience working on the show and sharing insights about her character, she added: “Neha is a grey character, and it was exciting to portray someone complex with both strengths and flaws. Besides bringing a promising character to life, it was fantastic to work with such a talented cast.”

“Each one of them brought something unique to the table, motivating me to push my limits as an actor. We also formed a great bond on set, and the camaraderie was evident in every scene. I can’t wait for viewers to witness this thrilling drama unfold on Hungama.”

The series is set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s elite gym culture, this gripping tale explores ambition, love, and the dangerous pursuit of physical perfection. At the heart of the story is Neha Dharamrajan, a married woman, played by Tinaa, whose illicit affair with her personal trainer, Anish, essayed by Gulshan Nain, sets off a chilling chain of events that culminates in Anish’s mysterious murder.

“Personal Trainer” promises suspense, drama, and a whole lot of unexpected twists. It is slated to be released in Hungama on January 23.

Tinaa rose to fame with her portrayal of Ichcha Singh Bundela in Uttaran. She went on to participate in stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and reality series Bigg Boss 16.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor