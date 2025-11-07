Tira launches 'Lip Plumping Peptint', marking a major move into makeup category

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Tira, India's destination for all things beauty, powered by Reliance Retail, has announced its foray into the makeup category with the launch of its first beauty product the Tira Lip Plumping Peptint.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the expansion of Tira's own-brand portfolio, building on its successful entry into skincare, wellness, and nail care.

Formulated in Italy, Tira's Peptint promises a tinted lip treatment that will deliver the perfect blend of care, comfort, and colour. Also, it is enriched with a nourishing blend of Shea Butter, Murumuru Butter, Peptide Complex, Hyaluronic Acid, and Vitamins C and E, offering deep moisturisation and a plumping effect.

It will give lips a fuller, smoother, and more nourished appearance with every use.

The Tira Peptint stands out for its dual benefit, which includes a luscious tint paired with an advanced treatment formula that protects, repairs, and enhances the lips over time. The formula features collagen-boosting peptides and anti-ageing properties, ensuring that lips remain hydrated without any dryness or irritability a first for lip plumpers.

The Peptint is available in nine flattering shades, and it comes with Tira's signature sleek packaging, complete with a cute collectable charm and a soft applicator for easy, on-the-go use.

Each shade is vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and mineral oil-free.

The latest launch by Tira has been priced at Rs 675 for 15g.

The limited drop marks the beginning of Tira's entry into colour cosmetics, setting the stage for a wider range of makeup innovations to follow. The brand further intends to expand its in-house beauty offerings with new product categories and a series of unique, high-performing formulations that reflect its mission to make beauty smarter, simpler, and more

experiential for Indian consumers.

The Tira Peptints, which are the first of many exciting beauty innovations, are available for purchase on the brand's official website and at the nearest Tira stores.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor