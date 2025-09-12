Tisca Chopra declares her everlasting love for Kashmir: 'Valley’s beauty is pure cinema'

Mumbai, Sep 12 Tisca Chopra has taken off to Kashmir for some downtime, and during her stay, the 'Taare Zameen Par' actress couldn't help but admire the beauty of the valley, which she admittedly finds to be cinematic.

Tisca took to her Instagram and posted a clip of herself amidst the lush green picturesque backdrop of Kashmir. She revealed that she has been in love with Kashmir ever since her first visit to the valley during her college days.

"Been hooked on Kashmir since my first college trip there .. the valley’s beauty is pure cinema, and its people are the warmest subplot ..," she captioned the post.

Dressed in a pretty green attire, Tisca was in awe of the natural beauty of the place.

She further included the "Salvatore" track by Lana Del Rey in the backdrop.

On Sunday, Tisca took a trip down memory lane and recalled her experience working with her 'darling' Mammootty in the 2008 action comedy "Maya Bazar".

She shared a snap from the movie on her IG, and wrote a heartfelt note wishing the superstar on his birthday.

Reminiscing about their time together, Tisca penned, "When @mammootty called me for Maya Bazar, I was awed. Mamukka has always been spoken of with reverence - the kind reserved only for legends. When I reached Kochi, I found not just a man surrounded by gadgets, phones, tablets, gaming setups, curious about the world and its revolutions."

Tisca further revealed that as she was struggling with her lines in Malayalam, Mammootty advised her to focus on the emotions of her dialogues and not the words.

"When I stumbled with my Malayalam lines, he didn’t hesitate. He stuck post-its with my dialogues (in Roman English!) to his forehead and said, “Forget the words, just feel the emotion," she shared.

Talking about a fond memory with the superstar during Ramazan, Tisca added, "In a short few days, we became friends, that is his warmth. One evening during Ramzan, I went looking for him at tea time and found him breaking his fast in a quiet gazebo. He caught me eyeing his food and laughed, promising to bring some for me the next day. And just like that, it became one of my fondest memories, sharing home food with Mamukka as he broke his fast."

