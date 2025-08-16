Tisca Chopra has been channeling her inner Krishna since her ‘first role as actor’

Mumbai, Aug 16 On the occasion of Janmashtami on Saturday, actress Tisca Chopra shared a throwback picture when she played Krishna on stage.

Tisca took to Instagram, where she shared monochrome pictures of herself dressed as Krishna and said that she has been channeling him since her “first role” as an actor.

Tisca said: “Channeling Krishna since my first role as actor ..With a little mischief, a lot of wisdom, here’s to finding our own flute-song through the noise Happy Janmashtami.”

Krishna Janmashtami, also known simply as Krishnashtami, Janmashtami, or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna.

The 50-year-old actress is best known for her role as Maya Awasthi in the 2007 Aamir Khan-starrer 'Taare Zameen Par', which was India's official entry to the Academy Awards.

She has also worked in movies such as 'Firaaq', 'Qissa', 'Rahasya', 'Ghayal Once Again', 'Ankur Arora Murder Case', 'Good Newwz' and 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'. Tisca has made a name in the digital world as well with shows like 'Hostages' and 'Dahan', among many others.

Tisca was last seen in the film “Murder Mubarak”, a mystery thriller film based on the novel Club You To Death written by Anuja Chauhan. The film is directed by Homi Adajania. The film features an ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

On August 13, the actress said that since she was two, she wanted to be on stage, to act, to entertain and that the fire hasn’t dimmed one bit.

Tisca wrote: “Since I was two, I’ve wanted to be on stage, to act, to entertain… and that fire hasn’t dimmed one bit.”

“If anything, it’s only grown fiercer, making me hungry for bigger, bolder challenges as an actor. So tell me, what would you like to see me in next?” she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor