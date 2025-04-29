Tisca Chopra recalls 'Ek Shaam Ki Mulaqaat' with Irrfan Khan on his death anniversary

Mumbai, April 29 On the death anniversary of the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan, Tisca Chopra took to social media to share heartfelt memories of their time together.

The actress fondly reminisced about their friendship, recalling the moments they shared both on and off-screen. Known for their camaraderie and mutual respect, Tisca’s post was a tribute to the iconic actor, whose legacy continues to inspire many in the film industry. Taking to her Instagram handle, Tisca shared a scene featuring her and Irrfan Khan from their show “Bestsellers: Ek Shaam Ki Mulakaat,” offering fans a glimpse of their powerful on-screen chemistry and the deep connection they shared.

The ‘Taare Zameen Par’ actress, who knew Irrfan for 20 years, also posted candid photos of herself and Irrfan Khan, where the two are seen smiling, capturing a warm and joyful moment from their time together. For the caption, Tisca wrote, “The memories don’t fade, they become sharper and more acute..Much left unsaid and much more undone. Till we will meet again and make new stories dearest Irrfan.”

Tisca Chopra and Irrfan Khan collaborated on the Star Bestsellers telefilm series, notably starring in the telefilms "Ek Shaam Ki Mulaqat" and "Hum Saath Saath Hain Kya?" These telefilms were featured as part of the Bestsellers series on the Star Plus channel.

Irrfan Khan produced a segment for the TV show "Star Bestsellers," titled "Hum Saath Saath Hain Kya?", which was written by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The two have also worked together in the critically acclaimed film “Qissa.”

In an earlier interview with IANS, Tisca Chopra had opened up about how the late Irrfan Khan played a pivotal role in her early career struggles. Reflecting on their bond, she shared that Irrfan was a guiding force who prevented her from giving up on her dreams. Tisca revealed that during her initial days in the industry, when she felt disheartened and was on the verge of quitting, it was Irrfan's encouragement and belief in her that pushed her to keep going.

“As I was struggling in the nineties and feeling disheartened, I would say that I wanted to quit acting because there was nothing that I could get from here, especially substantial work that I was looking forward to. I remember Tishu (Tigmanshu Dhulia) and Irrfan were there, and Irrfan promptly said, 'dekh lo, kaise har maan rahi hai, acting chhod dena hai? Theek hai, chhod de, lekin yaad rakh, apne tarike se aage badhne ke liye, himmat chahiye hoti hai… guts chahiye, guts!'" Tisca recalled.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 at the age of 53 in Mumbai, following a battle with a colon infection. Today marks the fifth anniversary of his untimely death.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor