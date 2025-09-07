Tisca Chopra recalls her experience of working with 'darling' Mammootty in 'Maya Bazar'

Mumbai, Sep 7 Actress Tisca Chopra recalled her experience of working with 'darling' Mammootty in the 2008 action comedy "Maya Bazar".

Posting a still from the movie on her Instagram account, Tisca penned a heartfelt note wishing the superstar on his birthday.

Reminiscing about her time working with Mammootty, the 'Taare Zameen Par' actress wrote: "When @mammootty called me for Maya Bazar, I was awed. Mamukka has always been spoken of with reverence - the kind reserved only for legends. When I reached Kochi, I found not just a man surrounded by gadgets, phones, tablets, gaming setups, curious about the world and its revolutions."

Tisca revealed that when she was struggling with her lines in Malayalam, Mammootty advised her to focus on the emotions of her dialogues and not the words.

"When I stumbled with my Malayalam lines, he didn’t hesitate. He stuck post-its with my dialogues (in Roman English!) to his forehead and said, “Forget the words, just feel the emotion," she added.

Sharing another fond memory with her co-star during Ramazan, Tisca wrote: "In a short few days, we became friends, that is his warmth. One evening during Ramzan, I went looking for him at tea time and found him breaking his fast in a quiet gazebo. He caught me eyeing his food and laughed, promising to bring some for me the next day. And just like that, it became one of my fondest memories, sharing home food with Mamukka as he broke his fast."

Showering love and praises on Mammootty, she added: "To call him a darling is an understatement. He is rare, precious, and endlessly inspiring. His work is living proof of his vision and vigour. Every time I see him on screen, I am in awe, especially in his recent films like Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Kannur Squad, Rorschach, Kaathal, and Bramayugam."

Wishing the Malayalam heartthrob on his special day, Tisca concluded the post with the following words, "So happy birthday, my dearest Mamukka - you inspire not just through your craft, but through your spirit."

