Tisca Chopra reveals why she chose not to invest in real estate

Mumbai, July 22 Actress Tisca Chopra, on Tuesday, took to social media to share a light-hearted take on her priorities, revealing why she chose to invest in fashion over real estate.

Her recent post reflects her unapologetic love for shoes. Taking to Instagram, Chopra posted a photo of herself surrounded by nearly 50 pairs of swanky heels. She is seen laughing and covering her face with one hand while striking a playful pose for the camera. The image showcases an impressive collection of shoes, including heels, sandals, and other stylish footwear.

For the caption, the 'Taare Zameen Par' actress wrote, “They say I could’ve invested in real estate instead of shoes .. But you can’t strut in a duplex #ShoeFirst #priorities.”

Tisca Chopra, who had been a part of Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par, recently got the opportunity to watch its spiritual successor “Sitaare Zameen Par” along with the cast and crew. She was full of praise for the sports comedy and appreciated the team’s efforts. Sharing her photo with the team of the film, she wrote, “What Aamir does, only Aamir does. Had the absolute fortune of watching Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by the immensely talented @rs.prasanna, with the entire cast and crew last night..”

“Having worked with Aamir on Taare Zameen Par and followed his extraordinary body of work over the years, my admiration for him—as both an actor and a filmmaker—only continues to grow.”

Tisca also shared her thoughts on how the film impacted her, especially given its sensitive portrayal of neurodivergence. “Sitaare is all heart! What stayed with me is how gently and powerfully the film establishes the idea that everyone’s normal is different. This isn’t a sob story—it’s an empowering one..What moved me most was how the neurodivergent adults are portrayed (and for once by neurodivergent actors) —not with pity or exaggerated kindness, but with something far more beautiful: normalcy. Everyday, natural, joyous normalcy. Like anyone else. And that’s what makes this film truly special.”

The actress had concluded her post writing, “A big shoutout to @aparnapurohit and @aamirkhanproductions for pulling this off so beautifully..A truly beautiful evening. Go watch Sitaare Zameen Par in a theatre near you—and be ready to have a smile plastered on your face.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor