Tisca Chopra shares her experience of moonlighting as a writer between her acting jobs

Mumbai, July 6 Actress Tisca Chopra has decided to try her hands at writing. She revealed that moonlighting as a writer between her acting jobs has given her a whole new perspective.

The 'Taare Zameen Par' actress said that now she can even call staring out of the window work.

Taking to her IG, Tisca wrote, "Moonlighting as a writer between acting jobs has given me whole new perspective.. like staring out of the window can be ‘officially’ called work etc .. Hat tip to all my writer friends, there is nothing more daunting than a blank page.. And easy reading is damn hard writing.."

She added that writers are people who have trained their minds to misbehave.

Tisca revealed that she loves being a writer, however, what she cannot stand is the paperwork.

Before this, Tisca shared that "Jugjugg Jeeyo" was her most pleasant shoot ever.

As the project completed 3 years of release, Tisca who essayed the role of Meera Malhotra in the movie penned a heartfelt social media post.

Sharing her experience of working on the family comedy, she wrote on Instagram, "3 years of #jugjugjiyo .. and my second film with the brilliant @raj_a_mehta & @dharmamovies ..One of the most pleasant shoots ever, with my forever fav @anilskapoor and the ever delightful @neetu54 Comedies are super fun to shoot and I am sending a wish into the universe to for my next comic turn."

Tisca also treated the netizens with a couple of her scenes from the drama, along with selfies with co-stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh.

Made under the direction of Raj Mehta, "Jugjugg Jeeyo" also features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Manish Paul, and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles, along with others.

Backed by Dharma Productions, in association with Viacom18 Studios, the film reached the cinema halls on June 24, 2022.

