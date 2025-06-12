Tisca Chopra treats with some behind-the-scene glimpses from her supernatural horror 'Bhay'

Mumbai, June 12 Actress Tisca Chopra left quite a mark on the audience as IAS officer Avni Raut in the supernatural horror "Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya", also known as "Bhay".

Tisca used her official Instagram account to treat the netizens with some behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her 2022 drama.

In one of the photos, the stunner was seen chilling with the team, while in another, she was clicked with her body double.

She also posted a video, where she was seen looking out of the window during a train journey, along with other glimpses of their time on the train.

Furthermore, Tisca also shared a clip of sweating it out amidst nature.

Urging all to witness "Bhay", Tisca wrote in the caption, "If you haven’t got your weekend watch figured, go watch #Bhay on @jiohotstar and keep some popcorn handy. Oh and someone whose hand you can hold. Tight."

She also revealed that the most watched web series of the time was filmed during COVID-19.

"Bhay (Dahan) was shot all through Covid and became the most watched series for a few months," Tisca added.

The project chronicles the journey of a maligned IAS officer Avni Raut (Tisca), who takes on the assignment of mediating a deal between Mangon Mining Corporation and reluctant citizens of Shilashpura in an attempt to make things better for herself.

Along with Tisca, the show also stars Saurabh Shukla as Swaroop, Pankaj Sharma as Sachet, Rohan Joshi as Anay Raut, Ankur Nayyar as Sandeep, Rajesh Tailang as Parimal Singh, Mukesh Tiwari as CI Bhairon Singh, and Lehar Khan as Rani

Made under the direction of Vikranth Pawar, "Bhay" has been produced by Mahesh Korade, Deepak Dhar, and Rishi Negi under the banner of Banijay Asia.

With the story penned by Jai Sharma in collaboration with Nikhil Nair, and Shiva Bajpai, the camera work has been performed by Arkodeb Mukherjee.

