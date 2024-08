'Titanic' star Kate Winslet defies pressure to hide "belly rolls" during 'Lee' shooting

Washington [US], August 7 : Award-winning actress Kate Winslet recently opened up about an unsettling experience during the filming of her upcoming movie 'Lee,' where she was urged to hide her natural physique.

Page Six reported that during a recent interview, Winslet revealed that during a swimsuit scene as she portrayed real-life war journalist Lee Miller, a crew member suggested she should "sit up straighter" to conceal what they referred to as "belly rolls."

Recounting the incident, Winslet defiantly responded, "So you can't see my belly rolls? Not on your life!"

The 48-year-old actress disclosed that she deliberately avoided intense workouts before filming to maintain a softer physique suited to her character.

When asked if she minded her body appearing "less-than-perfect" on screen, Winslet replied, "The opposite. I take pride in it because it is my life on my face, and that matters. It wouldn't occur to me to cover that up."

Winslet has long been an advocate for body positivity and self-acceptance, despite facing bullying in her youth due to her weight.

She recalled incidents from her school days where she was teased for being "chubby," and how she was labeled "Blubber" by classmates, according to Page Six.

Throughout her career, starting from the days following her global stardom in 'Titanic,' Winslet's fluctuating weight became a frequent tabloid topic.

According to Page Six, in 2003, she publicly criticized a magazine for digitally altering her image on their cover to appear thinner, a move that sparked conversation about media manipulation of women's bodies.

In more recent years, Winslet has actively resisted such pressures.

In 2021, during filming for 'Mare of Easttown,' she insisted that her body remain unedited in a pivotal intimate scene.

Page Six reported that in an earlier interview, Winslet expressed optimism about societal progress in embracing diverse body types, remarking, "I do feel a huge sense of relief that women are so much more accepting of themselves and refusing to be judged."

Reflecting on generational influences on body image, Winslet noted the impact of her mother's self-perception and vowed to break the cycle of self-criticism.

"We waste so much time being down on ourselves and I'm just not doing it ever again," she asserted.

Her upcoming film 'Lee' is scheduled to premiere in British and Irish cinemas on September 13, 2024.

