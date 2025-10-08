Titiksha Shrivastava shares a surprising revelation about her comeback in ‘Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah’

Mumbai, Oct 8 Actress Titiksha Shrivastava has opened up about her much-awaited comeback to the show “Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah.”

The actress shared insights about returning to the screen as Geeta and revealed what makes this role special for her. Speaking about her comeback, Titiksha shared, “I am truly delighted to be making a return to Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah. Geeta is a character very close to my heart, and coming back as someone who was thought to be dead makes this journey even more special.”

“The audience will surely have many questions, like: where was she, why did she stay away, and why has she returned now? All these questions will be answered gradually; I promise the revelations will be worth the wait. More than anything, I am happy that Geeta’s comeback brings her closer to Jagriti, and together they will stand strong to face Kalikant. I’m really looking forward to the audience joining us on this emotional and powerful chapter of the show,” she added.

In a surprising twist, Titiksha, who plays Geeta—Jagriti’s mother long thought to be dead—is making a dramatic return to the show. For Jagriti, who has endured the pain of losing her mother, Geeta’s comeback feels nothing short of a miracle. Filled with joy, Jagriti gains newfound strength with her mother by her side. Meanwhile, Geeta is determined to guide her daughter and help her confront her greatest challenge yet, facing and defeating Kalikant.

“Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah” airs every day on Zee TV. The show also features Rachana Mistry, Sagar Parekh and Aarya Babbar. The show premiered on 28th January and airs daily on Zee TV.

Earlier, Rachana Mistry had revealed how Rani Mukerji’s role in ‘Mardaani’ left a lasting impact on her. She told IANS, “Earlier, I did play the role of an IPS officer in Dabangi. Towards the end of the show, I entered as an IPS officer. But apart from that, such roles are not common on television. When Rani Mukerji did both parts of the Mardaani movies, I was really impressed. I absolutely love her in uniform – her aura, her vibe, and the way she played the role of a police officer.”

