Title of Meghan Markle's first podcast revealed

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's upcoming podcast has been titled 'Archetypes'.

As per People, the Spotify podcast will "investigate the labels that try to hold women back."

In the podcast, Meghan will speak with historians and experts and will aim to "uncover the origin of the stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives."

In an audio teaser released on Thursday, the Duchess -- who has a long history of activism for women's rights -- addressed stereotypes that have long generalized women, particularly through the lens of popular culture and media.

The podcast will be released this summer.

( With inputs from ANI )

