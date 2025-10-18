Title teaser of Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas and Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Athiradi' released

Chennai, Oct 18 The makers of director Arun Anirudhan's upcoming entertainer 'Athiradi', featuring actors Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, and Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead, released the film's title teaser on Saturday.

The film is being produced by actor Basil Joseph's production house Basil Joseph Entertainments along with Doctor Ananthu Entertainments.

The film, which is being made as a complete entertainer, will be directed by debutant filmmaker Arun Anirudhan, who was one of the screenwriters of the first Malayalam superhero film, 'Minnal Murali', which was directed by Basil Joseph.

Sources say that the shooting of 'Athiradi' will begin by the end of October. The script has been co-written by Paulson Skaria and Arun Anirudhan. The film’s co-producers are Sameer Thahir and Tovino Thomas. After 'Minnal Murali', 'Athiradi' will mark the reunion of Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Sameer Thahir, and Arun Anirudhan.

The teaser released opens with the introduction of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s character. It is followed by the introduction of the characters of Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas. The teaser hints at 'Athiradi' being a mass action entertainer. The punchline, of the teaser, gives the impression that the team is gearing up to deliver a power-packed theatrical experience. The teaser also indicates that the trio will portray distinctly different characters, both in appearance and personality.

Apart from Malayalam, the teaser was also released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

Earlier, a casting call with the tagline “Looking for mass boys who can deliver a solid punch!” was shared on social media. A few weeks ago, while launching his production company’s logo, actor and director Basil Joseph had officially announced 'Athiradi' and shared initial details. 'Athiradi' has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs as it will be the first film to bring together Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, and Vineeth Sreenivasan on screen.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Samuel Henry and music by Vishnu Vijay. Editing for the film will be by Chaman Chacko while costume design would be by Mashar Hamsa.

