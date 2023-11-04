Title track 'Nazaare' of docu-series 'Rainbow Rishta' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Makers of the upcoming docu-series 'Rainbow Rishta' on Saturday unveiled the title track 'Nazaare'.

'Nazaare' is a beautiful ode to six heartwarming and inspiring stories of love, friendship, freedom and courage that we witness through a window in the lives of Trinetra Haldar, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Aneez Saikia, Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta, Suresh Ramdas, and Sadam Hanjabam.

'Rainbow Rishta' showcases real-life stories of protagonists from the queer community who are not only blazing a path of their own, but are also an irrefutable and overwhelmingly positive influence on every person they come across.

The title track of 'Rainbow Rishta' is composed by OAFF and Savera, with lyrics by Sankalp Kapur and sung by Sushant Divgikar and Savera

"I loved recording this song. It's got such a fun new vibe, and the best part is it's about love. Anything that is done with love and about love is always going to be epic," said Sushant Divgikar.

Savera said, "Writing Nazaare happened in less than a day. We had a clear direction that we wanted to explore and, with the help from the team at Vice and Amazon, we breezed through. "We're also grateful to have had Sushant, Sankalp, Prathamesh and Krina on board!"

Sankalp added, "Collaborating with OAFF and Savera on Nazare - with great inputs from Vice and Jaydeep Sarkar - was a complete joy. We wanted to make a song that celebrated queer love, and all love - in a way that was courageous, genuine, and unabashed, just like the amazing people we meet through the course of the show."

The six-part docuseries is directed by Jaydeep Sarkar, along with story directors Hridaye A. Nagpal, and Shubhra Chatterji.The series will give the world a unique, candid, and unflinchingly honest window into the lives of members from the LGBTQIA+ community.

The unscripted series features stories from different parts of the country through the real-life experiences of Trinetra Haldar, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Aneez Saikia, Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta, Suresh Ramdas, and Sadam Hanjabam.

The docu-series is all set to stream from November 7.

