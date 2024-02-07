'TMKOC' completes 4000 episodes, stars says 'grateful'

Mumbai, Feb 7 The star cast of the longest running sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC)- Palak Sindhwani, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sunayana Fozdar, and Ambika have shared glimpses from the grand celebrations of the 4000 episodes, saying they are grateful, thankful, and humbled for the immense love and support.

The show that aired first in July 2008, is now in its 16th year, and has recently marked 4000 episodes. It is based on the weekly column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' by Tarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine.

Palak plays the character of ‘Sonu Aatmaram Bhide’, who is the daughter of Aatmaram and Madhavi. This role was earlier played by Jheel Mehta, and Nidhi Bhanushali.

The young actress took to Instagram and shared happy pictures from the grand celebration at the Gokuldham housing society.

The photos shows Palak wearing a yellow high neck full sleeves tee shirt and a black overall.

She penned a note which read as: “Beyond Grateful.. Time Flies and How!! Congratulations to the entire team of @taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp for achieving this milestone and Thank You to each one of you for showering so much love and support, Aapke pyaar se hi hum sab hai!!”

Mandar plays the role of Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, who is a tuition teacher and runs "Bhide Tuition Classes".

Sharing a Reel video from the celebrations, the actor wrote in an Instagram post: “Natamastak. Lots of gratitude and love to you all.”

Sunayana plays the role of Anjali Taarak Mehta in the show. This character was earlier played by Neha Mehta.

The ‘Qubool Hai’ fame actress penned a note, saying: “Grateful Thankful and Humbled #taarakmehtakaooltahchashmah @taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp Completing 4000 Episodes !!! fortunate to be a part of this Journey of winning hearts and making people smile…Wishes and Love to the Entire Team to all who have contributed in this Journey…. And to our ever Loyal, Loving audience who've Loved us like family.”

Ambika portrays the character of Komal Hansraj Hathi and is known for her catchphrase ‘Oh Come On’.

Sharing the video on her social media account, she wrote: “Yet another milestone...4000 Happysodes.. There's sure some magic that's working for all of us to come this long... God's grace, His blessings and His way of showering abundance... And the immense love, support and appreciation received from the audience.. Grateful forever.”

The show airs on Sony SAB.

--IANS

sp/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor