TN BJP chief Nainar Nagendran greets Rajinikanth on completion of 50 years in cinema

Chennai, Aug 18 Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran on Monday met superstar Rajinikanth in Chennai and congratulated him on completing 50 years in the Indian film industry. The meeting came at a time when tributes have been pouring in from across the country for the veteran actor’s golden jubilee in cinema.

Rajinikanth made his debut in director K. Balachander’s landmark film Apoorva Raagangal, which was released on August 15, 1975. Since then, he has acted in 171 films across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and other languages, establishing himself as one of the most celebrated and influential actors in Indian cinema.

Known for his unique style, dialogue delivery, and screen presence, Rajinikanth rose from character and villain roles to become a cultural icon. His films not only set box-office records but also carried a mass appeal that transcended regional boundaries.

Over five decades, he has earned a reputation as one of the most bankable stars in the country, with a fan base that stretches across the world.

The actor has been decorated with some of the nation’s highest civilian honours, including the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan. In 2021, he was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema, for his outstanding contribution to the film industry.

As Rajinikanth completes five decades in cinema, political leaders, celebrities, and fans have joined in celebrating the milestone. Leaders across the political spectrum have acknowledged his immense contribution to the industry and his influence on Tamil society and popular culture.

During the meeting on Monday, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran extended his greetings to Rajinikanth and lauded his remarkable journey in cinema. Party sources said Nagenthran praised the actor for bringing international recognition to Tamil cinema and for continuing to inspire millions of fans with his work and humility.

Special events, fan celebrations, and film screenings are being organised across Tamil Nadu to mark the golden jubilee. For his admirers, Rajinikanth’s 50 years in cinema represent not just his career achievements but also the enduring charisma and hope he has offered through his larger-than-life presence on screen.

