TN CM Stalin congratulates Kamal Haasan on joining Oscars voting panel

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 28 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has extended heartfelt congratulations to legendary actor Kamal Haasan on his invitation to join the esteemed Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) as an Oscar voting member.

MK Stalin took to social media to express his joy and admiration for Haasan, writing, "My heartfelt congratulations to my dear friend and artist, Mr. @ikamalhaasan, who has received an invitation to join the committee for the Oscar Awards, considered the pinnacle of recognition in the global film industry! This is a long-overdue acknowledgement of the profound impact you have had on the film industry, transcending language and national boundaries. May many more heights seek you out!"

https://x.com/mkstalin/status/1938646281313996808

In a gracious response, Haasan thanked the Chief Minister and expressed his gratitude.

"The invitation from the Oscar organization is a joy, and the congratulatory words from the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu add even more joy. Many thanks," he wrote.

https://x.com/ikamalhaasan/status/1938784746173276551

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended invitations to Indian actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Kamal Haasan, as well as other distinguished figures such as Kieran Culkin and Mikey Madison.

According to Variety, the 534 invited individuals represent an eclectic mix of talent, with the Academy further broadening its international presence.

Haasan and Khurrana's inclusion as voting members of the Oscars reflects their substantial contributions to cinema.

Haasan, a superstar of Indian cinema, has been an integral figure in the industry for over three decades, known for his versatile roles in films such as Nayakan, Vishwaroopam, and Dasavathaaram. His most recent appearance was in Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who gained fame through critically acclaimed films like Andhadhun, Vicky Donor, and Article 15, is also recognised for his significant contributions to the modern cinematic landscape.

Both actors represent a diverse array of global cinematic perspectives, underlining the Academy's ongoing efforts to diversify its membership, as per Variety.

The inclusion of such distinguished figures brings the Academy's total membership to 11,120, including 10,143 voting members.

The invitees hail from 60 countries and territories outside the United States, with AMPAS continuing its efforts to reflect the global scope of the film industry.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang jointly commented on the new members, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome this esteemed class of artists, technologists, and professionals into the Academy. This year's class embodies the diversity and global breadth of today's film community, and their inclusion will continue to enrich the Academy's mission and work," as quoted by Variety.

The new members will join one of the Academy's 19 branches or as Associates. Branch members and artist representatives are eligible to vote in Oscar categories, while Associate members will not have voting or governance rights.

Notably, 12 filmmakers, including Brady Corbet, Magnus von Horn, and Smriti Mundhra, were invited to multiple branches and must choose one upon accepting membership.

In addition to Haasan and Khurrana, other celebrities such as Jason Momoa, Stephen Graham, Ariana Grande, and Dave Bautista have also been invited to join the Oscars voting panel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor