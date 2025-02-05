TN govt grants ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ team permission to screen one additional show on Feb 6

Chennai, Feb 5 The Tamil Nadu government has granted the makers of director Magizh Thirumeni’s action extravaganza, ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, to screen one additional show on the day of the film’s release.

Originally, the makers of the Ajith Kumar-starrer had approached the government with a request to permit one additional show on two days – February 6 and February 7.

However, after due perusal of the request, the government has now permitted the makers to screen one additional show only on the day of its release.

In its order, the government granted permission for the makers to screen five shows on February 6, the day of the film’s release, between 9 am and 2 am. The news has delighted fans, who are treating the film’s release like a festival.

It may be recalled that only a few days ago, the Censor Board had cleared the film with a clean U/A certificate.

As per the censor certificate, the length of the film, which has been cleared for release, is 150.46 Mts.

The film has huge expectations riding on it as Ajith, who is now actively pursuing his dream of car racing, has announced that he will not sign any new projects during the racing season.

Ajith plays the character of a husband looking to mend a broken relationship with his wife Kayal (played by Trisha) in the film. The film’s plot will revolve around Ajith who goes in search of his wife and in the process take on goons and conniving cops in foreign lands. All in all, the film promises to have some explosive action sequences and is likely to be a full-fledged entertainer.

Trisha plays the female lead in this explosive action entertainer that will also feature Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Aarav, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi and Ganesh among others.

Music for the film is by Anirudh Ravichander while cinematography is by Om Prakash and editing is by N B Srikanth.

It may be recalled that the popular OTT platform Netflix has already announced that it has bought the streaming rights of the Ajith Kumar-starrer ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ after its theatrical release.

