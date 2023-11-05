TN: YouTuber TTF Vasan appears in person to sign at Balu Chetty Chatram police station after granted bail

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5 : YouTuber TTF Vasan met with an accident on September 17 in the Balu Chetty Chatram police station limits near Kanchipuram district.

In this regard, Balu Chetty Chatram police registered a case under five sections, produced him in the Kanchipuram court and lodged him in central Puzhal prison.

Despite repeated bail pleas, the court rejected all of them and kept him in custody.

In this case, three days ago, the Chennai court granted him conditional bail and ordered him to appear at the Kanchipuram Balu Chetty Chatram police station daily and to sign after TTF Vasan came out of Puzhal prison.

As he did not come to the police station to sign as per the court order for the last two days, he came to appear with his friends today after receiving a call from the police station yesterday.

As he did not bring a passport-size photo, notebook and court order, the police inspector instructed him to bring them again and after 20 minutes, he took everything and appeared again at the police station.

The Balu Chetty Chatram police station inspector explained to him the conditions of the court and the police procedures. Later, after signing, he came back out to the police station.

