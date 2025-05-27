T'Nia Miller to star in Marvel's 'Vision' series

Washington [US], May 27 : T'Nia Miller, known for her roles in 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' and 'The Fall of the House of Usher,' has been cast as Jocasta in Marvel's upcoming series 'Vision' for Disney+.

The show is a spinoff of 'WandaVision' and stars Paul Bettany reprising his role as Vision, as per Deadline.

Miller's character, Jocasta, is described as cunning and powerful, driven by revenge. In the comic books, Jocasta is a robot built by Ultron to be his bride, who eventually sides with the Avengers.

The series is set to follow Vision as he tries to regain his memory and humanity after the events of 'WandaVision.'

The casting of Miller adds to an already impressive lineup, which includes James Spader reprising his role as Ultron, Todd Stashwick, Ruaridh Mollica, and Faran Tahir reprising his role as Raza.

'Vision' is the second 'WandaVision' spinoff, following 'Agatha All Along.'

'Vision' is part of Marvel's growing slate of Disney+ series, which also includes 'Daredevil: Born Again,' currently filming its second season.

With Miller's addition to the cast, fans can expect a thrilling and action-packed ride in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

