"To Be Forgotten’' Nushrratt Bharuccha Opens Up About Her Biggest Fear

At a recent event, Nushrratt Bharuchha was honored with – Ground-breaking star of the year for her compelling performance in Chhorii 2. While accepting the award, Nushrratt delivered an emotional speech that resonated with many in the audience. Reflecting on her journey in the film industry, she said, “With being the butt of all jokes in my first few films, being the annoying, manipulative, controlling, annoying girl, and I'm here now taking an award for a film that speaks so much more about a girl's life, her right to live and her right to have a life of her own to choose it. The fact that I'm here and I'm able to take this journey for all the Chhoriis out there. I have goosebumps saying it because really for me it's been a journey to kind of do that for my own self, to prove that in my filmography and to get an award for it today. Guys, you have no idea what this means to me.” She went on to express heartfelt gratitude to the jury, her team, director, producer, co-stars, and the entire film fraternity, acknowledging the collective effort behind her success.

In a candid moment during the post-award interaction, the host asked Nushrratt what she fears the most, given her fearless persona on screen. Her response was both vulnerable and profound, “To be forgotten. I don’t know how I've said this on a stage like this. But I think that's what reflects in my film choices. I don't want to be in a film where you forget me. We are all going to die. But I want to leave behind something people can remember of me and see it and be like - That's Nushrratt. That's who she was.” Chhorii 2 not only showcases Nushrratt's acting prowess but also underscores her commitment to telling stories that matter. Her performance has solidified her status as a leading actress capable of delivering powerful narratives that challenge societal norms.