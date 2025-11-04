"To connect, you need to disconnect": Mona Singh, Kunaal Roy Kapur highlight need for digital detox in 'Thode Door, Thode Paas'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Actors Mona Singh and Kunaal Roy Kapur have opened up about their upcoming family drama 'Thode Door, Thode Paas', calling it a heartfelt reminder to step away from screens and reconnect with loved ones.

Sharing her thoughts on the show's theme, Mona Singh said the experience made her realise the importance of disconnecting from digital devices, even if for a short while. "The concept is beautiful. When we were shooting, everyone felt it was time to keep our phones away. On Sundays, my family and I don't use our phones; it's our time together. Connections happen when the phone's connection is off," she told ANI.

Kunaal admitted that he spends several hours a day on his phone, but noted that the show made him introspect. "It was like holding up a mirror to ourselves. We need to reflect on how much time we spend on gadgets. Real engagement happens when you talk face to facewith your parents, children, or friends. Sometimes, even while sitting together, we are busy texting someone else," he added.

"It's very important that you really engage with people, and I think ki is show se, 'Thode Door, Thode Paas' se, humne wo koshish ki hain ki logon ko yeh samjhane ke liye ki very often it's important to connect, you need to disconnect," Kunaal shared while talking about the importance of staying away from gadgets.

Describing the show's setting, Kunal said the team recreated a home from the 1990s, removing modern gadgets to bring back a sense of nostalgia. "We removed cell phones, laptops, even the washing machine and television. It was like going back in a time machine, " he said.

"We were singing old songs and reminiscing about our youth. It was a lovely experience that reminded us to reconnect with our families. The show holds up a mirror to society and gives people a moment to pause and reflect on what truly matters," added Mona

"The show holds up a mirror to society and gives people a moment to pause and reflect on what truly matters. It's ironic that we are telling people to put down their phones while they'll watch this on their screens," said Kunaal.

He described the project as a refreshing change from the clutter of contemporary OTT content. "It's a family drama you can watch with your parents. Most OTT shows today don't offer that comfort. This one does," Mona added.

Speaking about their on-screen chemistry, the duo recalled their fun working dynamic. Singh said, "Kunaal and I connected instantly. He's so spontaneous. We did a long breakfast scene that turned out beautifully."

Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur will be seen in a pivotal role with Mona Singh and Kunaal Roy Kapur in a series titled 'Thode Door Thode Paas'.

Set against a warm, nostalgic backdrop, the series takes viewers back to a time when conversations were genuine, patience was a virtue, and family time didn't need Wi-Fi. With its witty and emotional storytelling, Thode Door Thode Paas serves as a timely reminder that sometimes, stepping away from screens can bring us closer than ever before because silence, after all, can speak louder than any notification, an official synopsis read.

Directed by Ajay Bhuyan, the series is set to release on November 7.

