"To promote spirit of patriotism": Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra lauds 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Patriotic Film Festival 2025

New Delhi [India], August 11 : National Film Development Corporation (NDFC) of India and National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) in collaboration with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, have organised a three-day patriotic film festival titled 'Har Ghar Tiranga' in Mumbai.

The opening ceremony was held at the NFDC-NMIC Complex in Mumbai on Monday. As per the official Instagram handle, this three-day film festival is a "cinematic tribute" to India.

The ongoing patriotic film festival will take place till August 13.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra shared his views on the patriotic film festival, saying that the event has been organised to promote the "spirit of patriotism" through cinema.

While talking to ANI, Kapil Mishra congratulated the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and NFDC for their initiative to promote patriotism among the masses with the help of cinema.

"The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is an appeal made by the Prime Minister. To promote this spirit, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the NFDC have started a festival of patriotic films held in four cities across India. The Delhi leg of this festival recently began at Siri Fort. I congratulate the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the NFDC for this excellent effort. In the current era, where India stands eye-to-eye with global leaders, it is the duty of filmmakers, writers, and artists to promote the spirit of patriotism. This is the aim of the festival," said Kapil Mishra.

Meanwhile, taking to their Instagram handle, NMIC Mumbai announced that actress Shriya Pilgaonkar attended the opening ceremony of the festival in Mumbai.

Shriya Pilgaonkar is an Indian actress who has garnered fame in the film industry with her strong and defining roles in OTT series including 'Mirzapur', 'Guilty Minds', 'The Broken News', 'Taaza Khabar' and quite recently in 'Mandala Murders'.

The opening ceremony of the three-day patriotic film festival marked the screening of Manoj Kumar starrer 'Shaheed' and Randeep Hooda's 'Savarkar'.

