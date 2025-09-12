"To reconnect to the world...": Anushka Shetty announces break from social media, days after 'Ghaati' release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 : Actor Anushka Shetty has announced a break from social media in a candid revelation.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a handwritten note, stating that she wishes to reconnect with the world and focus on her work. She also promised her fans a comeback with more stories in the future.

"Trading blue light to candle light.... Will be stepping away from social media for a bit. Just to reconnect to the world and work beyond the scrolling, to where we all actually started. See you all soon with more stories and more love...always forever. Smile always, love Anushka Shetty," the note read.

The actor captioned the post with "Love....always forever."

Fans were quick to react to the post, as many wished for a grand return of the 'Baahubali' actor. One wrote, "yasss a great comeback Sweety....love you always," while another added, "Take Your Own Time Sweety Have a break And Get back Super Stronger We lovee Youuu."

"This comeback is going to be the most special one indeed," another fan added.

The announcement arrived days after the release of Anushka Shetty's film, 'Ghaati'.

The film opened in theatres on September 5. Ahead of its release, the film received a shoutout from Anushka's 'Baahubali' co-star Prabhas.

"#Ghaati Release Trailer looks intense and intriguing...Can't wait to see you in this powerful role Sweety. Best wishes to the entire team!!!" Prabhas wrote.

Written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, 'Ghaati' features Anushka Shetty in the lead role alongside Vikram Prabhu.

The film is produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi under the banner of First Frame Entertainments.

The official trailer for 'Ghaati' was unveiled last month, setting the tone for a gritty saga amid the mountains. It opens to show the journey of two cannabis couriers who appear to rise above a powerful drug mafia.

Anushka Shetty, as the female protagonist, takes charge as she stands against the oppressors, delivering some intense action sequences.

