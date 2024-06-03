'To The OG Daddy': Madonna celebrates father's 93rd birthday

Washington [US], June 3 : Madonna, the iconic pop superstar, took to Instagram to celebrate her father, Silvio Ciccone, on the occasion of his 93rd birthday.

Sharing a heartfelt message alongside a carousel of cherished photographs, Madonna expressed her admiration and love for her father, fondly referring to him as the "OG Daddy."

In her post, Madonna expressed gratitude to her father for his resilience and humour in navigating life's ups and downs.

"Congratulations for riding the roller coaster of life with humour and sanity intact," Madonna wrote, encapsulating her father's enduring spirit. She also shared his life mantra, "I'm gonna go until the wheels fall off," emphasizing their unstoppable bond.

The Instagram post featured several intimate snapshots of Madonna and her father over the years, including heartwarming moments backstage at her events and nostalgic family portraits.

One poignant moment captured in the post was from 2021 when Madonna visited her father at Ciccone Vineyard and Winery in Michigan with five of her six children to celebrate his 90th birthday.

Reflecting on her father's journey as an Italian immigrant in the US, Madonna expressed admiration for his hard work ethic and resilience.

Amidst the birthday celebrations, Madonna also took a moment to honour her late mother on Mother's Day.

Sharing a vulnerable Instagram post, she reflected on her mother's battle with breast cancer and the impact it had on her life.

Through her tribute, Madonna revealed the complexity of motherhood and the lessons she has learned raising her own children.

As a mother to six children, Madonna acknowledged the challenges and joys of motherhood, emphasizing the lack of a manual or university for parenting.

Despite the uncertainties, she highlighted the importance of learning from both successes and failures, ultimately realizing that her children were also shaping her journey.

