"Today India is first-world..." Big B hails Chandrayaan 3's landing on lunar surface

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday congratulated India after Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander successfully touched down on the moon's South Pole.

Taking to Instagram, Big B dropped a composite image of the moon and the tricolour with words from the heart, "For far too long when India was referred to, it was spoken of as a third-world country and I hated it. Today I am proud to say India is first world in more ways than one."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwSwEfqIOB4/?hl=en

He concluded the post with 'Bharat Mata ki jai' and 'Vande Mataram' written in Hindi.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14, 2023, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre Second Launch Pad in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. And on Wednesday evening, the spacecraft’s Vikram lander made the soft landing at 6.04 PM (IST), four years after the crash-landing of the Chandrayaan-2 lander. With this mission, India has now joined the US, Russia and China as the only countries to successfully land a spacecraft on the lunar surface.

According to ISRO, the mission’s three objectives are to demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, to demonstrate a Rover roving on the Moon and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

