"Today very important day...": Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia urge first-time voters in Maharashtra to participate in large numbers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia arrived at a polling booth in Latur to cast their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday.

Speaking toafter casting his vote, Riteish expressed confidence in the victory of his brothers and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi is going to form its government in Maharashtra...Both my brothers are going to win," the actor said.

The actor also addressed the media outside the polling station and urged "first-time" voters to come out in large numbers and vote.

"Today is a very important day; it comes once every five years. Today, you choose those who will represent you in the assembly. I urge all voters, especially first-time voters, to come out in large numbers and vote. Also, take your elderly parents and grandparents to the polling booth," he said.

Genelia also spoke toafter casting her vote.

"Everyone has the right to cast their votes. People should come out and practice their right. It is an important day today, you can make a big difference," the actress said.

Amit Deshmukh, the oldest son of former chief minster Vilasrao Deshmukh, is running for election for the fourth time. The three-term Congress MLA is facing BJP candidate Archana Patil Chakurkar, daughter-in-law of Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, former union home minister in Latur City.

In Latur Rural constituency, Amit's younger brother and sitting MLA Dhiraj Deshmukh, is pitted against BJP's member of legislative council Ramesh Karad.

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections and will conclude at 6 pm.

Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies.

A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents.

The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the NCP 59. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86. The BSP is contesting 237 seats, while other smaller parties are also in the fray. The state has approximately 9.7 crore registered voters.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls. Mumbai Police has deployed over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards. More than 2,000 police officers and over 25,000 police personnel are on duty to maintain law and order during the elections.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

